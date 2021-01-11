Reveling in his re-election, he said he is delighted to follow in the exalted footsteps of ex-Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor.

Both Rawlings and Kufour served for two terms in the Fourth Republic from 1993 to 2000 and 2001 to 2009, respectively.

In a Facebook post, Akufo-Addo also thanked Ghanaians for renewing his mandate during the 2020 elections.

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia sworn-in as President and Vice President

“I follow in the exalted footsteps of two of my predecessors, the 1st and 2nd Presidents of the 4th Republic, their Excellencies Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor, who served two successive terms in office,” the President wrote,

“I, cannot, therefore, take this honour and privilege bestowed on my modest self lightly, and I thank Almighty God and the Ghanaian people, who, by an emphatic margin, renewed my mandate in office for four more years, in the elections of 7th December.”

Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were officially been sworn-in as President and Vice President, respectively, last week.

The duo was sworn-in by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, on Thursday, January 6, 2021, at the precinct of Parliament.

As part of the swearing-in process, the President took his oat of office before delivering a inaugural address.

A host of dignitaries were present at the swearing in of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia as President and Vice President, respectively.

These included Members of Parliament (MPs), newly-elected Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and other African Heads of States.

Meanwhile, former MP for Nadowli Kaleo Alban Bagbin was earlier elected as Speaker of Parliament.