According to him, everything currently wrong with the country’s democracy played out during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

Mahama said this when he had lunch with legislators of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) last Friday.

The meeting was to celebrate the party’s successful election of the Speaker of Parliament for the 8th Parliament.

Mahama interacts with NDC MPs elected for the 8th Parliament

“Everything that is wrong with our democracy under this President played out in Parliament that night. Snatching of ballot papers, attempting to disenfranchise voters by getting the Assin North MP out of the chamber, attempting to compromise the secrecy of the ballot, the entry of the military of the chamber,” Mahama said.

“That is an abomination, it makes us look like a banana republic. Because you [MPs] were there, and you were emotionally charged, I am sure the infamy of that event did not strike you but when you see it on TV again, you will see how low our democracy has sunk under this presidency.”

There was some confusion in Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2020, during the election of a Speaker of Parliament.

This was after Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah snatched the ballot papers while counting was ongoing and attempted to bolt with it.

He was, however, chased by some legislators from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), sparking chaos in Parliament.

Despite the chaos that marred the counting process, the Clerk of Parliament later announced Alban Bagbin as the elected Speaker.

Meanwhile, Mahama earlier condemned the invasion of Parliament by the military and called for an investigation.

“The attempt to snatch ballot papers by the MP-elect for Tema West and the invasion of the Chamber by armed military personnel are images one had never expected to see in our 4th Republican Parliament,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The recent use of the military in civil democratic processes has become a major worry & gives the impression that this admin is continually seeking to resurrect the exorcised ghosts of our military past.

“Parliament must conduct an investigation into the two incidents and exact appropriate sanctions. Congratulations to the leadership of the NDC Caucus and the Caucus members for your dedication and commitment,” he added.