Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Akufo-Addo: I'll complete 40-year-old abandoned KATH Maternity Block


Maternity Block Akufo-Addo: I'll complete 40-year-old abandoned KATH Maternity Block

Speaking in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on the first day of his five-day working visit of the region, the president said he will find money complete the abandoned facility.

  • Published:
play

President Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed to complete the 40-year-old abandoned Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital [KATH] maternity block in the Ashanti Region.

READ MORE:  First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo grabs prestigious award

Speaking in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on the first day of his five-day working visit of the region, the president said he will find money complete the abandoned facility.

He made the pledge after praising his wife, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for her role in championing the building of a new mother and baby unit at KATH in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

play

 

He said: “The contributions of my wife Rebecca to the mother and child ward of the Akomfo Anokye teaching hospital has received a lot of praise.

"There is one thing I want to do help this hospital. I am also hoping I will get funds to complete this hospital which has been abandoned for 40 years.”

play

 

The new ultramodern facility which was completed in five months and houses the Maternity, Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care units.

play

READ MORE:  Akufo-Addo praises wife over new mother and baby unit at KATH

The construction of the facility follows a documentary by Accra-based Joy FM on the plights of mothers and babies at the hospital mainly due to congestion.

play

 

The facility has a total built area of 2,722 square meters and will give staff and patients the space they need to go about their duties.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

President: Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project President Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project
Sex Life: Wives in Central region complain about noise pollution; say it distracts their night sex Sex Life Wives in Central region complain about noise pollution; say it distracts their night sex
Disappointment: Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to men Disappointment Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to men
Crime: Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy Crime Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy
Moral Character: Chief Justice warns judges who misconducts themselves Moral Character Chief Justice warns judges who misconducts themselves
KNUST: Conti, Katanga embark on 'Say No to Mixed Hall Demo' today KNUST Conti, Katanga embark on 'Say No to Mixed Hall Demo' today

Recommended Videos

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle: Muslims and Christians are responsible for 90% corruption Archbishop Palmer-Buckle Muslims and Christians are responsible for 90% corruption
Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo
Rev Obofuor: I have 14 companies, I don’t make my money from church – Pastor Rev Obofuor I have 14 companies, I don’t make my money from church – Pastor



Top Articles

1 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo starts 5-day Ashanti Regional tourbullet
2 Disappointment Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to menbullet
3 Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagonbullet
4 KNUST Conti, Katanga embark on 'Say No to Mixed Hall Demo' todaybullet
5 Police Assault Midland 'commando' police officer granted...bullet
6 LGBT Rights I will never legalize homosexuality - Akufo-Addobullet
7 Crime Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoybullet
8 New Scam Thieves pose as preachers to dupe Takoradi residentsbullet
9 Disappointment Ghana is a not a serious country - Former...bullet
10 Redevelopment €248m approved for Kumasi Central Marketbullet

Related Articles

Tragedy Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomena
Assault 22-year-old girl battles to survive after Police brutality
Conjoined Twins KATH Doctors begin processes to separate Siamese twins
In Ashanti region Irate youth storm Suame Police station after officers gun down 'innocent' man
Gender Equality First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo grabs prestigious award
Getting down to the Roots What Community Health Care has to offer Ghana
Lifestyle Ghana’s first eye health documentary launched to combat childhood blindness
Supporting Wife Akufo-Addo praises wife over new mother and baby unit at KATH
Confusion Abronye DC hospitalised after beaten by irate NPP youth
Abronye DC NPP sympathiser was beaten for insulting Chief Imam - Minister reveals

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
3 Controversial Prophet Women sent naked videos seducing to have sex...bullet
4 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
9 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

Gun-wielding Chinese illegal miners arrested
Galamsey Gun-wielding Chinese illegal miners arrested
Ammunitions Upper West police impounds cache of weapons
Police Brutalities Interior Ministry to deal with ‘undisciplined’ Police officers
File Photo
In Central Region ECG recovers GHc483,000 from illegal connections