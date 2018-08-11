Akufo-Addo: I'll complete 40-year-old abandoned KATH Maternity Block

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed to complete the 40-year-old abandoned Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital [KATH] maternity block in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on the first day of his five-day working visit of the region, the president said he will find money complete the abandoned facility.

He made the pledge after praising his wife, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for her role in championing the building of a new mother and baby unit at KATH in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

He said: “The contributions of my wife Rebecca to the mother and child ward of the Akomfo Anokye teaching hospital has received a lot of praise.

"There is one thing I want to do help this hospital. I am also hoping I will get funds to complete this hospital which has been abandoned for 40 years.”

The new ultramodern facility which was completed in five months and houses the Maternity, Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care units.

The construction of the facility follows a documentary by Accra-based Joy FM on the plights of mothers and babies at the hospital mainly due to congestion.

The facility has a total built area of 2,722 square meters and will give staff and patients the space they need to go about their duties.