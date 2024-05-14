Akufo-Addo is Ghana’s most distinguished lawyer – Chief Justice

According to her, Akufo-Addo in his days as a lawyer and now as president has been a champion of justice, adding that he has also actively supported the judiciary since becoming president.

“We appreciate the strong support we have received from the Office of the President. The culmination of this support is the presence of His Excellency with us this morning," she said in remarks at the opening of a conference in Accra.

The event was the inauguration of the 2024 Africa Conference of the International Association of Women Judges.

The conference, themed "The Role of Women Judges in Combating Negative Cultural Practices in Contemporary Times," provided a forum for discussing crucial issues of gender equality and judicial activism.

“His Excellency is a lawyer and champion of justice and his name is definably hatched in the legal history of this country as the most distinguished legal practitioner.

"His belief in the rule of law has been evident during his tenure as president and the judicial service of Ghana has been a beneficiary of the exceptional level of physical and technological infrastructure during this period,” the CJ added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed three Chief Justices in his tenure as leader of Ghana.

