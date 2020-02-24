According to him, the President said nothing meaningful during last week’s State of the Nation Address.

Preaching to his congregants, Badu Kobi said the rhetoric that Ghana is in competent hands is a farce.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

“The President of the nation gave his State of the Nation Address, if the people were close to me I would tear in into pieces. The things he said, I don’t see anything [meaningful] in it,” the man of God said.

“People’s lives have gone down and you say Ghana is in competent hands. Which hands? You don’t know what you are saying.”

Prophet Badu Kobi is known to be a strong critic of President Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The pastor is on record to have predicted that the NPP will lose the 2020 election if Akufo-Addo is retained as its flagbearer.

While he has been criticized and branded a political pastor, Badu Kobi said he will always speak his mind.

“When Mahama was in power, I spoke my mind…when Akufo-Addo is in power, I’ll talk to him, because he is the worst President,” he added.

