The former parliamentarian says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is failing in the corruption fight.

The former New Patriotic Party MP for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa in May 2017 asked Ghanaians to give the President support because he was committed to the corruption fight in Ghana.

“I have confidence in him [Nana Akufo-Addo] that whoever has stolen the nation’s money, whether during the NDC era or under his administration will be dealt with,” he told Rainbow Radio two years ago.

But the stance of the former politician has changed as he has admitted that the current administration is not doing enough.

Mr Appiah Ofori expressed disappointment in Nana Akufo-Addo’s government for not doing much to fight corruption in the country.

“I am disappointed in President Akufo-Addo in the fight against corruption,” he said contributing to a discussion on corruption on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa hosted by Bright Asempa.

P.C Appiah Ofori

“President Akufo-Addo is not protecting the public funds because report from the Auditor-General indicates there are some public officials who are engaged in corruption but they have not been sanctioned and that means he is not protecting the public funds” he said.

The former MP observed that after creating the office of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, not much has been done by the Akufo-Addo government to resource the anti-graft office to enable it perform its function.