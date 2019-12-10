According to him, the government is bent on using technology and other anti-corruption systems to fight the canker.

Dr. Bawumia made this known during this year’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Week held on Monday.

READ ALSO: Mahama is a nice man but incompetent - Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

“We are putting in place digital systems to reduce the opportunities for corruption. Such measures are beginning to yield positive fruits, and we are confident that this is the way to go,” he said.

“One of the areas that we have focused on in the last few years in the fight against corruption has been in introducing digitisation in a lot of the public sector.”

The Vice President explained that digitisation of the public sector has become necessary due to the informal nature of the sector.

This, he said, would ensure that there is transparency in all dealings since transactions will now be done in a formal way.

“This is really very important because one of the problems that we have had in our country, and in many developing countries, is the problem of a highly informal society.

“When you have a highly informal society, you have the thriving of informal ways of doing things; the thriving of corrupt ways of executing transactions, because there is no transparency when you have informality which is clouding everything that you do,” Dr. Bawumia noted.

He added: “The technologies are going to disrupt corruption. When we talk about digitisation, we are talking about disrupting corruption, so that you look at systems that will be disruptive of corruption and introduce transparency.”