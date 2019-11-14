He said the forest is at risk of extinction if it is mined.

Atewa forest is currently under threat from mining devastation.

The forest which provides drinking water to five million people and harbours over 100 wildlife species is now at risk.

Ghana is looking to mine bauxite to uphold what it calls a barter deal with China's Sinohydro Corp. Limited.

Leonardo DiCaprio

In 2018, Ghana signed a memorandum with China to explore Ghana's deposits of bauxite—the primary ore in aluminum.

The barter trade deal will involve alumina processed from bauxite deposits in the country for a facility of US$2billion from Sinohydro Group Limited for infrastructural development.

Under the memorandum, Ghana will cede 5% of its bauxite resources to the Chinese. In turn, Beijing will finance $2 billion worth of infrastructure projects that include rails, roads and bridge networks.

Nana Addo

Parliament passed the Ghana Bauxite Integrated Aluminum Industry Act which would provide a legal framework to exploit the country's bauxite deposits.

The actor, who played a lead role in the movie 'Titanic' said Ghana must prioritize the protection of the natural resource which is irreplaceable.