Akufo-Addo is the most lawless President Ghana has ever had – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Speaking to the press in Accra, Dr. Tamakloe said “Permit me to say without any fear of contradiction that Akufo-Addo is the most lawless president Ghana has ever had and does not believe in rule of law.”

“This act of his, in recent times, has found its way in our local government system. The district, municipal and metropolitan concept, as we all know was established a year after the first democratic election in the fourth republic to help decentralize activities of local government into our localities for proper and drastic development.”

This part of our country’s development requires free and fair election process to enable people’s representatives at the assemblies who are responsible to determine who is confirmed in the respective assemblies as the District Chief Executive, cast their votes without fear or favour.

“The composition of our assemblies are made up of experts, elected assembly members from the various electoral areas within the district, chiefs and opinion leaders. These people are expected to be people of integrity, conviction mature and above all, with the development of their localities at heart.

“These people, per our constitution must at all times be allowed to vote for or against any government appointee who is nominated by the president without any interference or oppression or compulsion but by their own conviction. This is the sole right given to the assembly members for which no one shall influence in any shape or form i.e by threat , intimidation , assault or pressure that will interfere with the exercise of such rights.

“What do we see today? This government led by Nana Addo has taken our dear nation back. Looking at happenings in the recent confirmation of Chief Executives at the various assemblies. These acts cannot be grossed over as a nation because it is undermining the democracy that we have enjoyed for the past twenty eight years and still counting.”