Akufo-Addo will be in Bamako to help with mediation processes due to political crisis in Mali. He is expected to join his colleague presidents from Senegal (Macky Sall), Ivory Coast (Alassane Ouattara), and Niger (Mahamadou Issoufou).

Confirming Thursday’s travel, information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said on GTV’s Ask the Minister show that Akufo-Addo “will be going to Bamako in Mali. The AU has requested him to go there to help with challenges they have there to share his leadership skills to help bring peace.”

They are expected to try the latest leg of mediation between counterpart Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and the main opposition protest movement – M5-RFP who are calling for Keita’s resignation.

President Akufo-Addo will be flying out of Ghana for the first time in almost four months to Mali ever since the borders were closed due to the novel coronavirus.