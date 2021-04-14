Akufo-Addo, Mahama sign book of condolence for Prince Philip

“I signed a book of condolence opened at the British High Commission in Accra for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Mahama later posted on Facebook.

“He lived a long and fulfilling life during which he touched the lives of many across the world, especially young people.

“At this time, our hearts go out to Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family. May his gentle soul find peaceful repose.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo also stated: “Prince Philip's life had a positive impact on us in Ghana. Over 750,000 young Ghanaians have benefitted from the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, the great initiative he established in 1956, sixty-five (65) years ago, to unearth talents amongst young people the world over.