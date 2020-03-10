The accident, which occurred on Monday dawn, claimed the lives of over 30 persons, with others also sustaining severe injuries.

The sad incident happened following a head-on collision between a Yutong bus and sprinter bus.

READ ALSO: Fine transport companies whose buses are involved in accidents – Franklin Cudjoe

Fact-checking Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address

Reports suggest both cars burst into flames and only six people from both vehicles survived.

Meanwhile, 27 of the bodies retrieved from the accident scene had been burnt beyond recognition.

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his grief over the horrific accident that happened in the early hours of yesterday.

In a Twitter post, he sent words of condolence to all the families of those caught up in the road carnage.

“My sympathies and condolences go to all the families and loved ones of the deceased in Monday’s horrific accident on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway.

“May their souls Rest In Peace. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the President tweeted.

This comes barely a month after a gory accident on the Accra-Tema motorway also claimed the lives of six people.