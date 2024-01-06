Akufo-Addo names Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson as Deputy National Security Coordinator

Prior to this new responsibility, Dr. Dickson held key leadership positions within the Ministry, including Chief Legal Advisor, Director for Security Governance, Director for Legal, Director for Intelligence Analysis, and Director responsible for Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation. His multifaceted contributions have been pivotal to the Ministry's strategic objectives.

In addition to his service within the Ministry of National Security, Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson has played significant roles on various boards, including the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC), Africa Center for Strategic Studies, Expresso Telecom Group, and the Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC), among others.

The appointment of Dr. Dickson has received widespread acclaim within the national security community. Security experts, choosing to remain anonymous, have expressed enthusiasm over President Akufo-Addo's selection, emphasizing the positive impact that Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson's wealth of experience and unique skills can bring to the advancement of national security initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT