Akufo-Addo names his 2nd term cabinet and here are the 19 Ministers that made the list

Among the featured ministries are the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Fisheries, the Ministry of Works and Housing also feature on the list.

The constitution mandates the President to constitute a Cabinet of not less than 10 and not more than 19 ministers and shall have a secretary appointed by the President.

The cabinet consists of the President, the Vice President, aside from the Ministers of state; and it shall assist the President in the determination of the general policies of the government.

Below are the 19 Ministers forming the cabinet.