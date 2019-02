In a letter to Parliament on the nominations, the president charged the legislature to vet and approve them quickly.

On Wednesday, February 13, Nana Addo publicly presented the Constitutional Instrument on the creation of the six newly created regions when he hosted delegations of chiefs from the new regions.

The new regions are: Bono East, Oti, Western North, Savannah, North East and Ahafo.

Below are the nominated Ministers :