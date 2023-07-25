Akufo-Addo nominates Freda Prempeh to replace Cecilia Dapaah as Sanitation Minister

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin today, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Minister of State at the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Hon. Freda Prempeh, as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources. She takes over from Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, whose letter of resignation, dated Saturday, 22nd July 2023, was accepted by the President on Saturday, 22. July 2023.”

Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday afternoon, and was subsequently granted bail with surety late Monday evening at approximately 10:20 p.m.

She was released after spending hours in the custody of the OSP, who had earlier conducted searches at both her official residence in Cantonments and her private residence in Abelemekpe. The searches were related to the alleged million-dollar cash theft by housekeepers, which led to her resignation on Saturday.