The nominees are Justice Clemence Hoenyenugah, Justice Issifu Amidu Tanko, both Justices of the Appeals Court, Mr Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi, a private legal practitioner and law lecturer, Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu.

This was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye at a house sitting today.

The Supreme Court Justice nominees are expected to be vetted by Parliament’s Appointments Committee in the coming days.

Prof. Henrietta J.A.N. Mensa-Bonsu is a professor and senior law lecturer at the University of Ghana school of law.

Private legal practitioner, Yoni Kulendi

She was a member of the presidential commission of enquiry which probed the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

Yoni Kulendi is managing practitioner of his law firm Kulendi@Law, a commercial, litigation, and constitutional law practice.

Previously, he was an associate barrister and solicitor at Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.