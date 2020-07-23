The Communications Minister has come under fire in recent days after she instructed the state broadcaster to reduce its channels on the Digital Terrestrial Television (DDT).

However, the President has now stepped in and asked the Minister to suspend the implementation of the directive.

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

A statement signed by Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said there will be further consultations with stakeholders before a final decision will be taken.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo on Thursday, 23rd July, 2020, directed the Minister for Communications, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, MP, to suspend the implementation of the directives given to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), in connection with the reduction of GBC’s channels on the Digital Terrestrial Television (DDT) platform, pending further consultation with stakeholders,” the statement said.