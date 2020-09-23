According to the president, this gesture is to help reduce the no bed syndrome that is prevalent in most hospitals across the country.

The presentation is part of government’s strategy under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) to adequately resource and improve on existing health infrastructure in the country.

President Akufo-Addo was optimistic that the items would contribute effectively to an efficient national health care delivery, adding that the customised beds would maximise comfort for patients.

”These beds will allow for better movement of patients, as well as periodic change to the pressure points on the body, thereby, improving the patient’s blood circulation whilst she/he is in bed, “ he indicated.

President commissioning the beds

The President urged users and hospital staff to take good care of the beds which have come at significant cost to the taxpayer.

He emphasized “with four more years for Nana and the NPP, we will do more for you, because we are motivated by a vision of ensuring that the basic infrastructure in education, health and social services is equitably distributed throughout our nation, to provide relief and encouragement to all sectors of our society.”

”That is how we build a united Ghana,” he said.

In total, 1,500 pieces of critical care beds with overhead tables; 2,000 pieces of standard hospital beds with bedside lockers; 4,000 pieces of health centre beds with bedside lockers; 1,000 pieces of children’s cot; and 1,500 pieces of delivery beds are to be distributed to all 275 constituencies across the country.