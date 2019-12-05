The President made the promise when he addressed some workers of the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRWCL) in Tema.

He lamented the deteriorating state of Ghana’s railway sector, insisting his government is working to fix things.

He said, although the British left Ghana a functioning railway system, successive governments have failed to adopt a productive maintenance culture.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

"The British left us a functioning railway system, we didn't look after it, and we allowed it to deteriorate. For this part of the 21st century, a major responsibility is on you, on me, my successors, to rebuild the railway infrastructure in our country,” Akufo-Addo said.

“It is obvious that rail transport is environmentally-friendly, it is efficient, it is less costly and it is generally a more intelligent way of moving people and goods than any other form of transport.

“Other people have got first-class railway systems in the world. Ghana, we are going to have a first-class railway system in our country,” he further pledged.

The President also stated that there was “very little in the coffers” when his government took over from the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

He, therefore, urged the railway workers to be patient, adding that his government is committed to building a first-class railway network in the country.