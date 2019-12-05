Speaking to workers of the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRWCL) in Tema, the President assured that his government is working hard to fix things.

He urged the railway workers to be patient, adding that his government is committed to building a first-class railway network in the country.

READ ALSO: Give me 4 more years - Akufo-Addo appeals to Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“…unfortunately, I did not have a rich father, so, I didn’t get a big inheritance,” the President said.

“When I came, there was very little in the coffers, I’m trying to build it up now, so, you have to bear with me.”

The President visited the GRWCL during last day of his three-day tour of the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday.

He called on the railway workers to give their all in order to help the government rebuild the deteriorating railway sector.

He said, although “the British left us a functioning railway system, we didn't look after it, and we allowed it to deteriorate.”

“For this part of the 21st century, a major responsibility is on you, on me, my successors, to rebuild the railway infrastructure in our country,” Nana Addo added.