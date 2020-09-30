Ms. Marfo was relieved of her duties by the President through the Ministry of Local Government over a week ago for vowing to sabotage the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 7 elections.

However, in a twist, Nana Akufo-Addo has re-appointed the sacked DCE to go back to her role.

In a letter circulating in the media and copied to the Ashanti Regional Minister, the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kwasi Boateng Adjei and , said the president has rescinded the decision and any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

“I have to inform you that His Excellency the President has rescinded the decision to revoke the appointment of Hon. Mary Beatrice Marfo as District Chief Executive of Sekyere East District Assembly,” part of the letter read.

In a leaked audio, the DCE was heard in a conversation with a party member saying that she will frustrate voters on election day which will in turn reduce the votes of the NPP and the MP, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie.

The MP in times past has accused the DCE of frustrating his efforts to develop the constituency.

In 2019, Mary Marfo had alleged that Dr Afriyie assaulted her and investigations proved her statements false.