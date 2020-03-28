Addressing the nation Friday night, the president noted that persons found flouting the law will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He further stressed that the security services have been empowered to ensure that the ban on public gatherings are in force.

He said: "Let me also reiterate that the ban on public gatherings, religious or social, is still in force.

"Anyone, irrespective of status, religion or ethnicity, who is found to be flouting them will be dealt with fully in accordance with law.

"The security services have been clothed with the necessary power to enforce these measures, and I assure you that they will do so responsibly, but without fear or favour, ill-will or malice."

It will recalled that President Akufo-Addo first announced the ban on public gatherings on March 15 but exempted certain businesses and urged them to properly observe the social distancing protocols.