Akufo-Addo reiterates pledge to bring Ahmed Suale's killers to justice

This groundbreaking work resulted in the ousting and lifetime ban of the Association's President, Kwesi Nyantakyi. Additionally, Hussein-Suale collaborated with the BBC on an investigative report uncovering the illicit trade of human body parts for rituals in Malawi.

Tragically, Hussein-Suale fell victim to a heinous crime on January 16, 2019, when unidentified assailants on motorcycles fatally shot him multiple times while he was in his vehicle.

Despite ongoing investigations, the family of Hussein-Suale has expressed frustration over the perceived lack of progress in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Addressing participants after the 3rd African Media Convention in Accra, President Akufo-Addo reassured the nation of Ghana's steadfast commitment to upholding democracy and ensuring accountability within law enforcement agencies.