Ahmed Hussein-Suale, a prominent undercover investigative journalist from Ghana, made significant contributions to exposés such as the uncovering of corruption within the Ghana Football Association, famously known as the Number 12 investigation.
Akufo-Addo reiterates pledge to bring Ahmed Suale's killers to justice
President Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators behind the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale face the full force of the law.
Recommended articles
This groundbreaking work resulted in the ousting and lifetime ban of the Association's President, Kwesi Nyantakyi. Additionally, Hussein-Suale collaborated with the BBC on an investigative report uncovering the illicit trade of human body parts for rituals in Malawi.
Tragically, Hussein-Suale fell victim to a heinous crime on January 16, 2019, when unidentified assailants on motorcycles fatally shot him multiple times while he was in his vehicle.
Despite ongoing investigations, the family of Hussein-Suale has expressed frustration over the perceived lack of progress in bringing the perpetrators to justice.
Addressing participants after the 3rd African Media Convention in Accra, President Akufo-Addo reassured the nation of Ghana's steadfast commitment to upholding democracy and ensuring accountability within law enforcement agencies.
"I assure you that Ghana's reputation as a bastion of democracy on the African continent will not waver in this election year. We remain fully committed to safeguarding it, just as we remain resolute in our determination to pursue justice for Ahmed Suale's killers, regardless of the time it may take," the President affirmed.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh