Officials of the two parties have severally admitted that individuals within their parties are responsible for the militias.

Addressing the 62nd Independence Day parade in Tamale, the president said the concept of political violence is "offensive and shames all of us who are into politics."

"I will spare no effort , including the initiation of relevant legislation, to ensure that we rid our nation of politically related violence," he said.

It will be recalled that the president, in his State of the Nation Address, instructed the leadership of the NPP to write to the NDC for a dialogue on ending the activities of party vigilantes/militias.

Following the call, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, wrote to the president, asking that the National Peace Council, be made to mediate the dialogue, and also set out conditions, such as removing known NPP vigilante members from the National Security.

The president replied to his letter, insisting the NPP has not recruited vigilante members into the National Security.

He also rejected the NDC's proposal for the Peace Council to mediate the talks, insisting that the two parties are capable of resolving the matter without a third party.