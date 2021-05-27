Why leave presidential aircraft to rent private jet for £15,000 an hour? – Ablakwa asks Akufo-Addo

He noted that John Agyekum Kufuor, John Evans Atta Mills and John Mahama all used to travel in the Ghana-owned presidential aircraft.

Mr. Ablakwa, therefore, wondered why Akufo-Addo has decided to abandon the presidential aircraft, causing the country to spend millions of cedis on a private jet.

In a Facebook post, the lawmaker said Akufo-Addo rents the Airbus ACJ320neo owned by Acropolis Aviation for £15,000 an hour during each foreign travel.

“It is an outrage and a blatant betrayal for Ghana to own a presidential aircraft in perfect working condition which was ordered by President Kufuor, used by President Mills and President Mahama; and yet President Akufo-Addo chooses to charter a top-of-the-range luxury aircraft offered by Acropolis Aviation,” Mr. Ablakwa wrote.

“The Airbus ACJ320neo owned by Acropolis Aviation based in Farnborough, UK and registered as G-KELT is the most luxurious and the most expensive in the Acropolis fleet. The manufacturers describe it as “the most outstanding ambassador for Airbus Corporate Jets.”

“It costs the Ghanaian taxpayer approximately £15,000 an hour when President Akufo-Addo rents it.”

He further revealed that, per his information from aviation experts, the President’s recent flights to Paris and Johannesburg cost almost GHc3 million.

He said Akufo-Addo has “the greatest taste any Ghanaian President has ever had but the question is, should that insatiable appetite for his creature comforts be at the expense of the suffering masses?”

“Let’s further analyse President Akufo-Addo’s latest trip to Europe: per Flightradar24, the G-KELT aircraft left Accra with the President to Paris on the 16th of May — a 6 and half hour duration. Airlifted the President from Paris to Johannesburg for 11 hours on the 23rd of May.