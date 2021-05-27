Akufo-Addo scored 3/10 in his first term - Sam George

He further described Akufo-Addo as being a colossal failure because in his opinion, “the president had made some promises in November of 2016 in Tamale where he said if he was made president, in 18 months, he would transform Ghana and make Ghana better. Eighteen months have passed, it is five years on since he made the promises, over 60 months ago and the president has not done any of the things he promised to do and when you ask him, he attribute his failure to Covid-19 so it will only be fair if one criticizes him because he had all the 18 months to transform Ghana before Covid-19 struck.”

“I didn’t put a gun to his head to say he will transform the country in 18 months. He said he would transform it in 18 months and if he has failed, I think my criticism of him is fair,” he stressed.

Sam George cited what he referred to as failures in “the Ghana Card registration, Jack Where Are You and the Ghana Post GPS initiatives, the current sim card re-registration, the fight against illegal mining (Galamsey)” as things he had constructively criticized the government about for which he was rebuked afterwards.

But the things he “was seeking answers to are now clear for everyone to see,” he asserted.

The Ningo Prampram MP says he has lost faith in the president’s fight against corruption and Galamsey and there is nothing more the president can do than what he is doing now.

Pulse Ghana

“In all fairness to Akufo-Addo, it isn’t that he can do better than what he is doing, he can’t do more than he is doing, he has come to the end of the development road.”

He also said he is unapologetic about his criticisms of the president.

Dzata, as he is affectionately called, said there is nothing to apologize for when all he criticized the government about are apparent for all to see and no amount of pressure will make him back down and make apologies when there are none to make.