Ghana will mark its 64th Independence Day anniversary on 6th March, 2021, but a lot of the usual activities have been suspended.

A memo from the Ghana Education Service (GES) said the directive came from the Presidency as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The GES, therefore, urged all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Education Directors and Heads of all schools to take note of the directive.

Memo from Ghana Education Service (GES)

“Management of the Ghana Education Service wishes to inform all Regions that the 64th Independence Anniversary Parade on the 6th March 2021 has been suspended forthwith across the country,” the memo stated.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo has imposed yet another ban on funerals and parties until further notice.

Delivering his 23rd COVID-19 national address on Sunday, January 31, 2021, the President said the latest restrictions has become necessary in order to curb the spread of the virus.

He added that beaches, night clubs and cinemas remain shut, while the country’s borders, both land and sea, also remain closed.

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has recorded 7,850 active cases while 542 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).