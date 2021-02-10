This comes after a survey by the GHS revealed that some religious bodies were failing to clean their microphones before and after use.

The Director-General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said the survey was conducted in 38 selected churches in the Greater Accra Region.

He also noted that “only 41% actually frequently sanitised the microphones that they exchange among themselves.”

READ ALSO: GHS laments decreasing breastfeeding rate in Ghana

Dr Kuma Aboagye

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye also expressed worry that only 48% of churches exchanged microphones frequently, according to the survey.

“The proportion of facemask wearing was highest among church members (92%) compared to ushers/protocol/security (86%), pastors/priests/elders (83%) and choristers/singers (63%).”

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has recorded 6,938 active cases while 482 persons have died in the process, according to data from the GHS.

Earlier this week, the United States (US) Embassy in Ghana has announced a postponement of some visa appointments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This, the Embassy said, was to curb the spread of the virus following the spike in Coronavirus cases in the country.

A notice shared on the Embassy’s Twitter page on Monday, February 8, 2021, said, any inconvenience caused to visa applicants was deeply regretted.

“The ongoing pandemic and current conditions in Ghana have compelled the postponement of some scheduled visa appointments,” the notice reads.

“U.S. Embassy Accra regrets the difficulties that the change in appointment date brings, and we understand the hardship that these actions have for those hoping to travel soon to the United States.”