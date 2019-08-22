In a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the president has directed with immediate effect that the CEO, Agyenim Boateng Adjei, should vacate his office.

The letter also called on him to hand over to the deputy CEO, Mr. Frank Mante.

The expose, which aired on Joy TV yesterday revealed that the PPA boss formed a company after he was appointed in 2017 and awarded restrictive tendering contracts to the company.

From excerpts of the 46-minute documentary, the company, Talent Discovery Limited was engaged in the sale of contracts and was ready to sell one worth a ¢22.3 million to a non-existent entity during an undercover investigation.

Adjenim Boateng Adjei claims the company engaged in the sale of government contracts belonged to his brother-in-law one Francis Arhin but later indicated that he was a part shareholder.

READ THE LETTER BELOW