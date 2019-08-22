The documentary, which aired on Joy TV yesterday revealed that the PPA boss formed a company after he was appointed in 2017 and awarded restrictive tendering contracts to the company.

From excerpts of the 46-minute documentary, the company, Talent Discovery Limited was engaged in the sale of contracts and was ready to sell one worth a ¢22.3 million to a non-existent entity during an undercover investigation.

Adjenim Boateng Adjei claims the company engaged in the sale of government contracts belonged to his brother-in-law one Francis Arhin but later indicated that he was a part shareholder.

It’s not 60%. It’s 50/50,” AB Adjei said.

Talent Discovery Limited has had contracts with the Ghana Water Company (GWCL), Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHPHA).

Watch the documentary below