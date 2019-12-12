The two, Alhaji Abdul Abubakar Rahman and Major General Richardson Baiden (Rtd).

They replace Alhaji Sahanun Moqtar, the Upper West Council Member and Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II, Sanaahen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, respectively, who passed on earlier in the year.

Swearing them in, President Akufo-Addo said “no matter how smart or well endowed, every chief of leader has a group of elders to advise him or her. ”

“As a distinguished soldier and a public servant and a successful businessman and politician, you both have the quality of experience that can enhance the work of the council. You are joining a council that has proven so far to be very effective in its deliberations;

“It is my hope and expectations that you will make sound contributions to the proceedings of the council, thereby, add value to its output and help enrich my Presidency for the benefit of Ghanaians,” the President said.

Expressing their gratitude to the President, Major General Baiden (rtd.) on behalf of his colleague thanked the President for the opportunity and reiterated their commitment to the country.

___8248023___2018___4___13___12___COUNCIL-OF-STATE

“We have an onerous responsibility as you have just stated in your advice to us on our appointment to give off our best and not only our best but also to ensure the forward march of the country, ” the retired army said.

Article of the 89 of the 1992 Constitution empowers the Council of State to advise the President on key legislation and certain appointments.

The Council also advises Ministers of State and Parliament, as well as any body or authority established by the Constitution