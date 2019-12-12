The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said the ruling NPP is beating war drums ahead of next year’s general elections.

He said the chaos witnessed during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election is a sign of what could happen during the 2020 polls.

Mahama made the comment during a meeting with the Christian Council of Ghana at its secretariat in Accra.

John Mahama recently met the Pace Council

“These are war drums that are being beaten and one cannot take them lightly that something is not going to happen in 2020,” he said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“God forbid that we have that kind of violence spread nationwide; you wonder what would happen to this country of ours.”

Mahama, however, expressed believe that Ghanaians will not allow a recurrence of the Ayawaso West-Wuogon violence.

He was hopeful that the people of Ghana would protect their votes and stand up to any thugs who try to disrupt the elections.

“We believe that the people of Ghana will protect their election. They will protect their ballots and not allow any thugs to come and intimidate them and disrupt the elections,” Mahama added.