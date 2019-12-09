He said the practice of stalling and hampering of corruption cases under this NPP regime has to stop.

This, he said, in a statement to mark 2019 International Anti-corruption Day.

Below is the statement from Mahama:

2019 International Anti-corruption Day statement from John Mahama

On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, let us make a determined commitment to take action, lead the change and be the change in our country’s fight against corruption and nepotism.

Fighting corruption requires genuine and collective efforts, particularly from political leaders. As we have demonstrated in the past, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will make no excuses in this fight.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sadly, recent surveys are confirming that we are losing the fight against corruption. This is a worry to the majority of Ghanaians.

We shall protect the rights of our people to expose corruption and undertake to investigate credible allegations that come to our attention. No journalist will be killed, live in fear or flee the country because of their investigative reporting.

We will strengthen and make the anti-corruption agencies work without fear or favour. If we are to win the fight against corruption, Government must stop making excuses as a coverup for the increasing cases of corruption.

President Akufo-Addo's practice of "clearing" corrupt appointees and hamper investigations must stop.

John Mahama

As we work together towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the anti-corruption fight will become a major instrument for the achievement of our objectives.

Let us take a decisive stand against corruption and nepotism.

I invite all Ghanaians to stand #unitedagainstcorruption.