They claim the increase in fuel prices and transport fares have brought hardship on Ghanaians.

In a statement copied to the media, the drivers contend that failure to adhere to their call will lead to them marching to the Jubilee House.

“We wish to inform our President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to, as a matter of urgency, work tirelessly to halt the hike in fuel prices, else we will celebrate Christmas with him at the Jubilee House.”

The association also described as “worrying” the rate at which the price of fuel is being increased.

The group said its leaders have “tried to meet consistently with the government agencies and institutions” about the issue “but it looks like they have deliberately refused to heed our call to reduce” the price of fuel.

The group said it would be forced to take action if its latest call goes unheeded.

“Things are already tough in the country, so, the government should be a little bit sensitive and reduce fuel prices for us at Christmas.