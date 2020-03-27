Nana Akufo-Addo will focus the address on measures government is taking to slow down the coronavirus spread in the country.

This was disclosed by the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in the House today.

Because of the rapid unfolding events [about the coronavirus], the President will be addressing the nation today,” the Majority Leader said.

Pressure has been mounting on the government to declare a lockdown of the country in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Nana Akufo-Addo

However President Akufo-Addo has stated that a complete lockdown is off the table now but government will make the right decision when the time comes.

Ghana has recoded 136 cases of the virus with three deaths.