The event will be held on April 21 as Akwasidae Kese on April 21, 2019.

Briefing the press on activities surrounding the anniversary, Chief of Staff of the Asantehene, Mr Kofi Badu said the President is also expected to organise a state dinner for Otumfuo on April 26.

Key among activities for the celebration is the unveiling of Otumfuo's statue and the sod-cutting ceremony for the second phase of the Central Market redevelopment project at Kejetia on May 2.

Akufo-Addo will be joined by the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia A. B. Akuffo, and world leaders to celebrate the Ashantehene since he ascended to the Golden Stool.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the 16th Asantehene and has been the traditional ruler of the Asanteman since 26 April 1999.

By name, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is in direct succession to the founder of the Empire of Ashanti, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.