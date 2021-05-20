Akufo-Addo to receive honorary doctorate degree from UCC

This was decided by the Council of the University, with a Special Congregation scheduled for Saturday, May 29, to mark the occasion.

Pulse Ghana

The report suggests the Presidency has already been informed of the honor, having received a letter from UCC dated Friday, April 30, 2021.

The Presidency said to have accepted the decision after writing back to the University through the Minister of Education.

Akufo-Addo became Ghana’s President after a landslide victory in the 2016 presidential election over the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama.