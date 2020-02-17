As part of his itinerary, the president cut sod for the construction of a multi-purpose two-storey regional administration block for the Food and Agriculture Directorate in Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

The multi-purpose structure, which is for decentralized departments in the Oti Region, is expected to be completed in eight months.

The block when completed would have a conference hall as well as offices, storage area and a lift for people with disabilities.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President, who earlier addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of the Atsorde Traditional Area in the Nkwanta Municipality, assured them of his government’s preparedness to ensure that his campaign promises are fulfilled but asked for unity amongst the people, saying development thrives in an atmosphere of peace.

On the Free SHS policy, the president said he has put the doubting Thomases to shame.

The Paramount Chief of Akyode Traditional Area, Nana Obonbo Sewura, who commended President Aufo-Addo for fulfilling his campaign promises, however, enumerated some pertinent challenges bedeviling them.