Ghanaians across the country went to the polls today, Monday, December 7, 2020, to cast their votes in the presidential and parliamentary contests.

The polls officially closed at 5:00pm at the various constituencies, with country already underway.

In a post on Instagram following the closure of voting, Akufo-Addo called on members of the NPP to be vigilant and protect their ballots.

“Remain vigilant at all stages of the counting process. Let us protect the ballot,” the President posted.