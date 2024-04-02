Akufo-Addo will be jailed if he signs anti-LGBTQ bill – Okyere Baafi

Addressing congregants of The Church of Pentecost during the Easter Convention in Koforidua, MP Okyere Baafi dismissed claims suggesting intentional delay by the President, citing the legal hindrance as the primary obstacle.

“That foolish thing called LGBTQ cannot be tolerated. The 1992 Constitution already frowns on it. So we the MPs based on powers given to us support the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Parliament but the law stipulates that the bill must be assented to by the President before it becomes law. But as the President prepares to receive and approve the bill some human rights activists took the matter to the Supreme Court to halt the president from signing”.

Okyere Baafi stated that “if the President goes ahead to sign he will be jailed. The people who sent the matter to court want the president to be jailed if he signs the bill”

The MP added, “President Akufo-Addo supports the Anti -LGBTQ+ bill because, in our monthly meetings with him, he told us to support the bill to be passed because it is a good law. The President is not against the bill”.

Okyere Baafi however assured that President Akufo-Addo “wants to respect the law before he signs so don’t listen to the misinformation about the issue what I am telling you is the truth. The President says he will sign the bill after the Supreme Court decision”.