He said President Akufo-Addo has indicated that he will reduce the government size, a shift from what happened in his first term.

In an interview on Accra based Citi FM, the former Minister of Information said the President has heard the calls form a section of Ghanaians to reduce his appointees.

“After delivering on his first four years agenda, he now has reason to shift his play a little as he gets into his legacy term.”

“The indication I get from him [President Akufo-Addo] is that, having completed the herculean task of the first term, he is now in a position to go for a leaner team to deliver on his legacy agenda,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.

Sources close to the government have disclosed that some Ministries will be scrapped in this new term.

Some of the ministries are the Inner-City and Zongo Development Ministry, Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development, Monitoring and Evaluation Ministry, Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Sanitation and Ministry of Aviation.