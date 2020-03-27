Arhin said government hasn’t planned such update from the president today.

He also went on to clarify that even if there’s going to be a nationwide update by the president, it will not be at Parliament House as suggested in the news reports.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was quoted as saying the president will address Ghanaians from the chamber tonight.

Because of the rapid unfolding events [about the coronavirus], the President will be addressing the nation today,” he is alleged to have said.

But in a denial, Eugene Arhin stated on Facebook that the reports were untrue and if the president will make an address it will be communicated officially.

