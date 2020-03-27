Arhin said government hasn’t planned such update from the president today.

He also went on to clarify that even if there’s going to be a nationwide update by the president, it will not be at Parliament House as suggested in the news reports.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was quoted as saying the president will address Ghanaians from the chamber tonight.

Because of the rapid unfolding events [about the coronavirus], the President will be addressing the nation today,” he is alleged to have said.

But in a denial, Eugene Arhin stated on Facebook that the reports were untrue and if the president will make an address it will be communicated officially.

Check out Arhin’s denial below

Eugene Arhin’s denial
Eugene Arhin’s denial