According to the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the president will go through the normal screening process at the airport and that will be it.

Speaking on Starr FM, he said quarantining the president is out of the picture.

“Once he fills the forms and the basic checks are done I think it should be fine. I don’t think it’s (quarantine) anything anyone should contemplate,” he said.

This response comes after the NDC MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak called on health officials to quarantine the president.

Lovely photos of President Akufo-Addo in the cold regions of Norway

“And finally Mr Speaker, could my honourable friend confirm whether upon arrival in the country from his European tour, his Excellency, the president would be quarantined,” he queried.

He went on “it will be very helpful to get an indication whether the president will be quarantined or not upon his arrival into the country.”

The president on his European tour visited Norway where a case of the deadly virus has been detected.