He said the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo has come under incessant attacks from government appointees for his expose on GETFund.

“We have the right to call the government out. we have the right to call members of the ruling party out."

"Civil society, for example, can take up the charge, I see no reason why the National House of Chiefs, the Ghana Journalist Association and the Ghana Bar Association and all the stakeholders in the corporate country we call Ghana why they cannot speak out in defence of a man and an entity simply doing his work as required by law.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: See how Ghanaians jubilated on streets following Nkrumah’s overthrow

Dr. Apaak added: “It is unacceptable if anyone has issues about the work of the Auditor-General there are legitimate recognized avenues to seek redress not what we are seeing with this public crucifixion by members of the government and the ruling party."

‘OccupyGhana has become OccupyHypocrisy’ – Clement Apaak fires

"They should defend him because he’s doing his work, he’s done no wrong. They should defend him because his work shouldn’t be the kind of work influenced by any entity be it, persons, in government or government itself".

Last week the Auditor General released a report on the performance of the administration of scholarships by GETFund.

According to details of the report, some government officials including members of parliament received scholarship funding from the GETFund in order to pursue various academic courses outside the country.

The report among other things states that GETFund failed in its mandate by issuing scholarships to individuals who did not qualify as “needy” persons.