A footage shared by the Ghanaian Museum page on Twitter shows some Ghanaians were happy to see Nkrumah deposed from the Presidency.

Nkrumah and his Convention People’s Party (CPP) spearheaded Ghana’s independence struggle and eventually achieved it on March 6, 1957.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

In 1960, Nkrumah was elected Ghana’s first ever President after the country became a Republic.

However, his reign came to an abrupt end in 1966 when he was overthrown in a military coup d’état.

Nkrumah was a cult a hero and was loved by many Ghanaians after leading the country to gain independence.

However, not everyone was sad to see him overthrown, with a video emerging of some Ghanaians celebrating his overthrow.

The footage shows workers, students, children and other citizens dancing on the streets of Accra to mark his overthrow.

Some were captured holding placards with inscriptions like “shame to Nkrumah”, “traitor”, “tyrant”, “dictator” and “Nkrumah is a wicked man”.

Watch the video below: