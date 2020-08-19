According to him, the investment made into infrastructural development is second to none since the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

Dr. Bawumia on Tuesday touted several projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government during a Town Hall Meeting and Results Fair held at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.

He said the Akufo-Addo government has so far completed 8,746 infrastructural projects since assuming office in 2017.

READ ALSO: Gov’t upgrading Kumasi Airport to receive international flights to ease pressure on Kotoka Airport

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

“The investment in infrastructure by the NPP government over the last three years has been massive. I dare say our investment in infrastructure, our infrastructure record, is second to none for any government in its first term under the Fourth Republic,” the Vice President said.

“Notwithstanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the completion times of some projects, the data indicates that in the fourth republic, no government has achieved as much in its first term of office in terms of infrastructure projects it initiated its first term as the NPP government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

Dr. Bawumia also denied claims that the Akufo-Addo government has abandoned all projected started by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

He described such claims as propaganda, insisting the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has completed several projects in the health sector that it inherited.

According to him, 16 out of 30 projects inherited from the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) government have so far been completed.