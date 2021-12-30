RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo’s government is full of liars – Osofo Kyiriabosom fires

Evans Annang

Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiriabosom, has described the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration as a failure.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom

He said the Akufo-Addo government has been lying to Ghanaians for the past 5 years.

Speaking in an interview on Accra based TV3, the founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) said the government is full of liars.

“Now, NPP have lied to us from the beginning of their campaign throughout these very four years that they have spent with us and we voted [for] them again because they keep on lying.

“I call them a bunch of liars. From President to the Vice [President] to Ministers of this very country, they are not treating us fairly at all.”

“We are not a type to come out with lies.”

He also touched on the controversial e-levy and contends that the Akufo-Addo-led government should be interested in doing is creating employment rather than taxing the populace.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom
Osofo Kyiri Abosom

“We shouldn’t accept this at all,” the head pastor of Life Assembly Worship Centre stressed.

“Give people work to do, employment, instead of taxing those who are poor already.

“I am entreating Nana Addo and his ministers, for peace and harmony to reign in this very country, he needs to come out and tell Ghanaians that the e-levy matter, he has removed it from Parliament.”

