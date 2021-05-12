Akufo-Addo’s promise of a Cape Coast Airport will be fulfilled - Minister assures

Addressing traditional authorities at the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah assured residents that the project would be executed before the end of the second term of the NPP.

“I am making a firm promise that by the end of the 4 years, the airport would be built,” he explained.

He added, “if it emerges that we should build one in Cape Coast and one in the Western Region, the government would be committed to it. If it also emerges that we should combine the two and build a huge airport to serve both regions, we shall do so.”

He believes that the prospects of the two regions in terms of tourism and other potentials merit the construction of the airport.

The president made a promise to build an airport in Cape Coast and the Western Region and we are committed to it. Feasibilities studies are ongoing to ascertain the appropriate site for the project.

He was excited that the successful completion of the project will enable tourists to fly directly to any of the two regions from outside the country for tourism and other business-related purposes.