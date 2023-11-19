ADVERTISEMENT
Alan, Bawumia clash vociferously at funeral of Theresa Kuffuor

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Supporters of Vice President Bawumia and those of Alan clashed vociferously during the funeral of Theresa Kuffuor, expressing their disapproval of each other with loud jeers and taunts.

Theresa Kuffuor funeral ongoing in Kumasi

The discord continued at Heroes Park in Kumasi, tensions rose between the two factions, with supporters expressing their disapproval through jeers when Mr. Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, arrived at the funeral venue.

Tensions escalated, leading to supporters expressing their dissatisfaction through jeers directed at ministers of state, while the former Trade and Industry Minister engaged in pleasantries.

In response, supporters from Bawumia's camp retaliated, nearly resulting in a clash at the funeral grounds. The situation was diffused only after the intervention of security personnel, who worked to maintain calm during the event.

Seasoned politician Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten in a surprising turn of events announced his breakaway from the NPP to run as an independent candidate come the 2024 general polls

It is been known that the prominent figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) expressed his displeasure with the party, particularly after his position at the bottom during the NPP special delegate's conference, eliciting diverse reactions.

