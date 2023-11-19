Alan, Bawumia clash vociferously at funeral of Theresa Kuffuor

Tensions escalated, leading to supporters expressing their dissatisfaction through jeers directed at ministers of state, while the former Trade and Industry Minister engaged in pleasantries.

In response, supporters from Bawumia's camp retaliated, nearly resulting in a clash at the funeral grounds. The situation was diffused only after the intervention of security personnel, who worked to maintain calm during the event.

Seasoned politician Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten in a surprising turn of events announced his breakaway from the NPP to run as an independent candidate come the 2024 general polls

